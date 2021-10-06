Sulphur Police Department honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Sulphur Police Department has wrapped the front fenders of two units, pink.
The department says if you see one of these units around town and would like to sign it as a current cancer fighter, survivor, or in memory of a loved one lost to cancer, to just let the Officer know.
The first signature was Nickie LeBleu, the wife of Capt. Troy LeBleu, who is a 2021 breast cancer survivor.
