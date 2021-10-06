Sulphur man accused of sex crimes

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 18, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their detectives received a complaint regarding Andrew J. McClelland, 27, on Oct. 4, 2021.

Detectives say when they spoke with McClelland he confirmed he had sexual intercourse with the girl.

McClelland was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated crime against nature, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $550,000.

