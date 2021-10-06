South Cameron Memorial Hospital giving $100 to residents who get vaccinated tomorrow
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - South Cameron Memorial Hospital will be giving away $100 gift cards to any unvaccinated residents who come down to the hospital and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will take place on Oct. 7, 2021, and last from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The hospital is located at 5360 West Creole Hwy.
All three vaccines are available. You can call (337)542-4111 for more information.
