South Cameron Memorial Hospital giving $100 to residents who get vaccinated tomorrow

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - South Cameron Memorial Hospital will be giving away $100 gift cards to any unvaccinated residents who come down to the hospital and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will take place on Oct. 7, 2021, and last from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The hospital is located at 5360 West Creole Hwy.

All three vaccines are available. You can call (337)542-4111 for more information.

