Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course in November

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hunter’s education course from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The class will continue on Saturday, November 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

This course is offered free of charge to anyone 10 years of age or older. You must pre-register for the class by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/189075.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office says this will likely be the last hunter’s education course offered by them for the remainder of this year.

For more information, you can call (337) 491-3784.

