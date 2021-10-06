Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Converting only one of four field goals won’t cut it in the NFL. That’s why the Saints released kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal against the Giants in his final kick in the Black and Gold.

Rosas was filling in for an injured Wil Lutz. There’s no timetable for Lutz’s return to the team.

Parkey played last season for the Cleveland Browns. Parkey has converted 121 of his 143 field goals attempted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.