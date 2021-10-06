50/50 Thursdays
Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.(Matt Starkey | Cleveland Browns)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Converting only one of four field goals won’t cut it in the NFL. That’s why the Saints released kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal against the Giants in his final kick in the Black and Gold.

Rosas was filling in for an injured Wil Lutz. There’s no timetable for Lutz’s return to the team.

Parkey played last season for the Cleveland Browns. Parkey has converted 121 of his 143 field goals attempted.

