Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The telephone lines at the Cameron Sheriff’s Office are temporarily out of service.

Officials say the office may be reached at 337-775-5111.

The 911 system has not been disrupted by the outage.

Cameron Sheriff's Office telephone lines are temporarily out of service. You may reach us at 337-775-5111 however; we... Posted by Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.