Man accused of stealing wire off utility poles

Starks, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of stealing wire belonging to a telecommunications company off of utility poles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sherriff’s office deputies were dispatched to a fire at a residence located on Roberts Road in Starks at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla vincent.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered a large amount of wire and protective covering had been burnt, Vincent said.

Vincent said due to the type of protective covering on the wire, it was learned the wire belonged to a telecommunications company and had been stolen off of utility poles.

When detectives spoke with the homeowner Scott A. Stains, 40, he stated he stole approximately 1,500 feet of wire, Vincent said.

Vincent said Stains was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is accused of theft $5,000 to $25,000; and criminal property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,000.

