50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing wire off utility poles

Vincent said Stains was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is...
Vincent said Stains was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is accused of theft $5,000 to $25,000; and criminal property damage.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starks, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of stealing wire belonging to a telecommunications company off of utility poles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sherriff’s office deputies were dispatched to a fire at a residence located on Roberts Road in Starks at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla vincent.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered a large amount of wire and protective covering had been burnt, Vincent said.

Vincent said due to the type of protective covering on the wire, it was learned the wire belonged to a telecommunications company and had been stolen off of utility poles.

When detectives spoke with the homeowner Scott A. Stains, 40, he stated he stole approximately 1,500 feet of wire, Vincent said.

Vincent said Stains was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is accused of theft $5,000 to $25,000; and criminal property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 6, 2021
Temperatures warm quickly through the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start to the morning, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons ahead
Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op
Jeff Davis Electrical Co-Op announces emergency electrical outage for some areas