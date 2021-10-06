50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSP employee placed on administrative leave after misconduct complaints from LSU student

LSP employee placed on administrative leave due to misconduct investigation
LSP employee placed on administrative leave due to misconduct investigation(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police employee is on administrative leave after an alleged incident with a Louisiana State University student.

The LSP employee was placed on leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation.

The complaint of the student involves an allegation of misconduct that took place while the LSP employee was working in conjunction with LSU in connection with the away game against Mississippi State.

Louisiana State Police say it is still early in their investigation and they are still conducting interviews to determine if any wrongdoing occurred. The name of the trooper has not been released.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism,” said LSP.

According to LSU:

“We’re aware of an incident that occurred, the proper protocol was followed in reporting to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, and the Title IX process is currently being carried out,” said an official with the university.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near 6255 Airport Industrial Road, said Donovan Jackson,...
LSP chopper crashes in Ascension
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Lake Charles Memorial Health System updating visitation guidelines
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: nice weather continues for several more days!