Lake Charles Memorial Health System updating visitation guidelines

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System says it is updating its visitation guidelines which will go into effect Thursday, Oct. 7.

Statement from Lake Charles Memorial Health System:

Lake Charles Memorial Health System is moving towards routine visitation for most areas that do not have positive COVID-19 patients. Mask are still required to enter any Memorial facility, and people are asked not to visit if they are COVID-19 positive, have symptoms or have been recently exposed to a person positive for the virus.

The full list of updated guidelines can be found HERE.

