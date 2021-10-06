Lake Charles Memorial Health System updating visitation guidelines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System says it is updating its visitation guidelines which will go into effect Thursday, Oct. 7.

Statement from Lake Charles Memorial Health System:

Lake Charles Memorial Health System is moving towards routine visitation for most areas that do not have positive COVID-19 patients. Mask are still required to enter any Memorial facility, and people are asked not to visit if they are COVID-19 positive, have symptoms or have been recently exposed to a person positive for the virus.

The full list of updated guidelines can be found HERE.

