Junior League of Lake Charles begins project on homelessness

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the Junior League of Lake Charles might have paused its efforts due to the pandemic and hurricanes, they are finally ready to start up events once more.

With their first in-person meeting since March of 2020 now finished, President-elect Erika Dosher says that being involved in the community again is their biggest goal.

“Our theme this year is homegrown,” says Dosher. “We really wanted to reengage with our legacy programs and provide support as needed for the legacy programs here in our community.”

And the Junior League has decided there’s no better way to start back up than with a service project for the homeless of the Lake Area.

“Homelessness is a very big issue still in our community due to the devastation of the hurricanes and also unaddressed trauma that many people still are dealing with that is definitely a problem,” says Dosher. “Some of those basic necessities we don’t think about, homeless people will need as we approach the coldest months.”

The Junior League reminds residents that their events aren’t just for members but for anyone who wants to get involved in helping out the community.

For more information about the Junior League of Lake Charles, you can visit jllc.net or call (337) 436-4025.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.