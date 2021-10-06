50/50 Thursdays
Jeff Davis Electrical Co-Op announces emergency electrical outage for some areas

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electrical Co-op is letting residents know that there will be an emergency electrical outage for some areas tomorrow, Oct. 7, 2021.

The outage will begin around 9 a.m. and is due to necessary repairs that need to be made to the Johnson Bayou substation.

Affected areas will be as follows:

  • Holly Beach
  • Constance Beach
  • Johnson Bayou

