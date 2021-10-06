Jeff Davis Electrical Co-Op announces emergency electrical outage for some areas

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Electrical Co-op is letting residents know that there will be an emergency electrical outage for some areas tomorrow, Oct. 7, 2021.

The outage will begin around 9 a.m. and is due to necessary repairs that need to be made to the Johnson Bayou substation.

Affected areas will be as follows:

Holly Beach

Constance Beach

Johnson Bayou

