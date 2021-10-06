Gov. Edwards endorses Granger for State Senate in District 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his support for State Senate Candidate Dustin Granger in the Nov. 13 special election to fill the Lake Charles-based vacant senate seat.

The Governor released the following statement endorsing Granger:

“Dustin Granger has dedicated his career to helping families in Southwest Louisiana. I’m proud to support Dustin for the Louisiana Senate because I know he shares my view that we should always put people over politics. Dustin will go to work every day focused on how to get things done, not political battles that distract from the solutions Louisiana families need. I need that kind of partnership in the legislature, and I know the people of Southwest Louisiana will benefit from having Dustin in Baton Rouge.”

Granger says, “I’m honored to have Governor Edwards’ support. He has shown us what is possible when Louisianans put each other ahead of special interests. I will work with him to build a better future for our families here at home.”

Dustin Granger is running for the District 27 State Senate seat which opened after Senator Johns resigned in order to accept an appointment from Governor John Bel Edwards as chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

The following candidates are on the ballot for the seat in the November election:

Dustin Granger (D)

Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R)

Jeremy Stine (R)

