First Alert Forecast: nice weather continues for several more days!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Are you enjoying the lower humidity? Of course most of you are, and I do not see any major changes ahead for at least another 3 to 4 days. So make plans to get outside this week!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Mornings will be when you will notice the cooler temperatures the most with lows in the mid 60s through at least Thursday, then we will see a gradual warming trend through the weekend. But afternoon highs will still top out in the mid 80s, however the humidity will be lower so it will feel nicer. And rain looks unlikely through the rest of the week too!

The weather pattern is not going to change much through the weekend either as drier air will remain in place. The only real change will be a slight increase in temperatures as the air over us moderates with no second push of drier air.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front will arrive early next week, with little to no change expected behind the front. I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast with this front for Monday. The air behind that front is not likely to be noticeably different. And another front will likely arrive late next week with another round of isolated showers possible ahead of it.

Next weekend may turn out to be nice as well, though that depends on the timing of the previously mentioned front. And remember that is over a week away and subject to change. No doubt that this upcoming weekend will be nice though!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.