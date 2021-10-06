FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start to the morning, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons ahead

A cool start to the morning with plenty of sun into the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cool starts continue across Southwest Louisiana as we are back into the lower and middle 60′s this morning with nothing but clear skies and sunshine around for the afternoon. High pressure will continue to provide us the optimal weather pattern with low rain chances and warm afternoons over the course of the next few days and that will include the weekend as well.

Temperatures warm quickly through the afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning there will be no issues with the weather as temperatures are very pleasant and you can expect plenty of sunshine to start off the day. You’ll want to grab the sunglasses though as it will be a little bright, but we will definitely take the dry weather pattern ahead and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon as high pressure remains in charge. With all of the sunshine through the afternoon expect those temperatures to warm quickly as we reach the lower 80′s by lunchtime and with the lower humidity around it will be the perfect weather to sit outside and enjoy a nice lunch. Highs top out in the middle 80′s for many areas which is right where we should be for this time of year so make sure to get out and enjoy the park or maybe a nice walk around the neighborhood. The best part about the forecast is the pattern won’t change a whole lot to end the week so more nice weather is to come.

We stay close to average over the course of the next 10 days (KPLC)

High pressure will slowly drift to the east with time and eventually by the end of the week winds will turn a little more easterly which will bring back a slight increase in humidity. Overall it won’t change things a whole lot as many of us won’t be able to tell the increase but the warm afternoons continue as temperatures stay steady in the middle 80′s but through the weekend some areas especially inland could flirt with the upper 80′s. Outdoor plans are a full go as sunshine will be the weather story and with that it may be the perfect weather to use the pool one last time during the afternoon. Our overnight temperatures will begin to warm as moisture return with many in the middle 60′s Saturday morning with upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday. As we approach Sunday we will be watching a boundary working it’s way towards the area and that is set to arrive Monday.

A weak front will push through providing a few showers and storms (KPLC)

Into next week rain chances will return very slowly and even the chances remain on the lower end with the better opportunity during the day Monday as the front pushes through. Models are split on just how much moisture will be with the system and that’s why the chances remain low at this time, but we’ll get a better handle on the system as we get closer to Friday and the weekend. There will remain a slim chance of a passing shower or storm through the middle of next week as well but totals remain very low as the storms will be far and few between. The have turned quiet over the last few days with an area of showers and storms near the Bahama’s the only area of interest and that is at 10%. Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead and have a great Wednesday!

Just one area of interest over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

