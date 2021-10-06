Calcasieu School Board adopts change to COVID-19 quarantine protocol

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board passed a motion Tuesday that would allow parents the opportunity to decide if their child needs to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure in school.

The school board voted unanimously on the decision passed down from the Louisiana Department of Education, but board member Mack Dellafosse came into the meeting with a few concerns.

”Our superintendent of the state pretty much went out on a limb by himself without the support of the department of health, our governor, or anybody else that we know that were in support of doing what he decided to do for the full state,” Dellafosse said.

Dellafosse raised concerns over the possibility of a student dying from COVID-19 exposure in the classroom.

“If something happens, someone dies, unfortunately as it is, we would be sued, and I wanted to be sure that the immunity statute that applies to us would be applicable if we were not going to go with the state’s direction, and the CDC’s direction, and the governor’s direction,” Dellafosse said. “I’m satisfied with what we have. I think only time will tell if we made the right decision.”

Concerned grandmother Darla Lennox attended the meeting and is happy with the turnout.

“Very satisfied, I think it was very fair. I think it was a compromise,” Lennox said.

Although, in the future, Lennox said she would like to see another topic resurface.

“I would like to see the masks eventually come off, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Lennox said.

To allow time for the schools to get the word out about the new update, the policy change will officially go into effect on the Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.