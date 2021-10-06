Cowboys using bye week to rest and refocus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the loss to Southeastern in the rearview, the Cowboys are using their off week to get healthy and refocus as they enter the second half of the 2021 season.

“Yeah this week is all about getting back to the basics, the fundamentals, the small details that matter,” said senior offensive lineman Calvin Barkat. “It’s a big week for recovery we had a couple of guys go down. So getting them back healthy and in the training room, eating right and being hydrated for the rest of the week and the second half of the season so this is a very important week.”

In the first five weeks, the offense has struggled only putting up 76 points thus far. McNeese is hoping that getting players back from injury can jumpstart the offense.

“Being able to sustain a better start,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “At first, we weren’t getting the start at all now we got the start, but it just didn’t sustain. So, our approach and how we do our practices I think there are some things we can do to help alter that.”

The Cowboys were able to strike early in their game against Southeastern but struggled the rest of the first half. Adding another healthy weapon to the mix might be the fix the pokes offense is a must since they’ve had to shuffle players in and out of the game plan.

“Yeah, big time. You know we’ve been putting players here and there kind of in patchy spots where someone went down you know or someone else filling in but they’ve been doing a great job for us but we’re glad to have those people back getting healthy and coming to play their role that they came here for,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron.

The defense has shown flashes of promise at times, but they want to be more consistent moving forward. Defensive end Isaiah Chambers says they need to do better making sure everyone is on the same page.

“We just have to do a good job of communicating and seeing our keys and just being more consistent I feel like we figure out teams in the second half,” Chambers said. “I feel like we just need to do that in the first half and I think our defense is going to be very great. Just playing better and getting back to D.W.A style.”

Coach Wilson and the pokes remain optimistic about the future and loos to rise up to the challenges along the way.

