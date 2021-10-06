Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This familiar form of artwork is no child’s play.

“Anything that puts a smile on your face during your treatment, and your appointments helps you get through the day,” said two-time breast cancer survivor, Louise McDaniel. “Things like this, just brighten your day and it makes you feel like you’re supported, and that you cared for.”

It’s motivational phrases that read “After every storm comes a rainbow” and “Only in darkness can you see stars.”

Over at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, that’s just two messages of hope painted on the sidewalk for cancer patients.

“I have to give credit to our manager, she came up with this idea as to how we can enhance and create this awareness without having big billboards and without having to distribute pamphlets and brochures,” said Medical Oncologist Dr. Kamran Shahid.

They’re calling it chalk the walk.

“This is all for breast cancer awareness,” he said. October is our breast cancer awareness month, and me and a bunch of other people all over the world have decided to wear pink, and this is a symbolic gesture from us to raise awareness about breast cancer.”

As Dr. Shahid explains, you can find painted sidewalks just like this one over at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital as well.

“I’ve had tremendous feedback,” he said.”When these patients come inside, they’re like, doc, what is this going on? I want to be a part of it. and I tell them, hey, you’re already a part of it.”

McDaniel explains what seeing these messages means to her.

“It makes me feel very grateful, you know, there’s a lot of talent here, and a lot of story here of courage and survival.”

Dr. Shahid says every October they collaborate with the American Cancer Society.

He wanted to stress the importance of testing early.

