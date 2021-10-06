Beauregard Police Jury holds special meeting over COVID-19 protocols

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concerns were raised about the Beauregard Parish Police Jury’s COVID-19 policy after a juror attended last month’s meeting after testing positive for the virus.

As a result, a special meeting was called Tuesday to discuss two main topics: juror Kelly Bailey attending the jury’s Sept. 14 meeting after testing positive for COVID, and an argument that ensued between her and another police juror.

Juror John Stebbins requested the special meeting. He raised concerns about fellow juror Bailey.

“Showing up with COVID-19 so you can vote on any issue is, in my opinion, the most selfish thing any police juror has ever done,” Stebbins said.

Bailey said she wore multiple masks during the meeting, along with a face shield.

“I had an important meeting, an important vote, and I wanted to be here to cast my vote, and I did that, and I don’t feel like I did anything wrong,” Bailey said.

Meeting minutes from the September meeting show an altercation that broke out when Stebbins asked Bailey be removed.

Speaking to President Mike Harper, Stebbins said, “If you are not going to remove Mrs. Kelly Bailey from this meeting today, knowing that she tested positive for COVID, I am going to leave.”

“I strongly suggest that the people who are walking into this room that don’t know, that they be informed that she tested positive and she is in this meeting,” Stebbins added.

After some back and forth, Bailey said “I tell you, your little hissy, I tell you what, what comes around goes around, John Stebbins, you remember that.

“You done p****d me off today,” Bailey said, then left the room.

She returned later in the meeting to cast her vote.

“I felt singled out. I was sick. I did have three masks on. I came in, I isolated myself away from all other attendees,” Bailey said.

After the September meeting, Stebbins emailed the president asking for a special meeting to discuss the health and safety of jurors.

“Our police jury policy and CDC guidelines directly counters the decision Mrs. Bailey made to enter this building after only two days from having received a positive test,” Stebbins said.

Stebbins also said he believes Bailey’s response that night was threatening.

“That verbal threat being against OSHA guidance against workplace violence and Beauregard Parish Police Jury policy against workplace violence,” Stebbins said.

Stebbins also added that he wants Bailey removed as vice president of the police jury.

Those conversations were held in executive session, where our news cameras weren’t allowed. Bailey said after the meeting that she remains in her position on the jury.

“I can tell you there was no action taken,” Bailey said.

Bailey also said that she was not aware of the COVID-19 protocols before the September meeting. She said they were sent in an email that she must have missed.

