Beauregard Health System expands emergency department

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Blueprints are underway for the newest expansion to Beauregard Health System. The hospital is expanding its emergency department to keep up with the growing demand for health care.

Chief Developer and Resource Officer Kelli Broocks explains expansion is long over due.

“The current emergency department has eight rooms and was built to approximately serve 13,000 to 14,000 patients per year,” Broocks said. “We are currently serving over 20,000 patients per year in those eight rooms, so we have long since outgrown our existing facility.”

The new facility will have larger treatment rooms, contemporary nursing stations, and separate area and entrance points for infectious diseases and mental health patients. The state-of-the-art facility is designed with productivity and efficiency in mind.

“We will have a centralized nursing station, more contemporary work flows that will allow for us to accommodate more patients, of course, and have a safer environment and a better patient experience,” Broocks said.

CEO Traci Thibodeaux said the hospital is already technologically advanced, and new facility is the next step to improved health care.

“We invested in radiology equipment on a regular basis, and we just launched state-of-the-art electronic health,” Thibodeaux said. “We do have the technology. Now we’ll have the footprint to really support the improved work flows, protecting patient privacy, patient experience and protecting patient dignity.”

Officials hope to break ground in 2022.

