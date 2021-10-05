Water District 7 issues boil advisory from High Hope Road to Oak Wood Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water District 7 has issued a boil advisory from 188 High Hope Road, east to 3500 Oak Wood Drive.

The boil advisory includes Murrell Drive, Hebert Drive, Hurtevant Drive, Pine Knoll Drive, Oakwood Drive and House Lane.

A water leak is being repaired on High Hope Road.

The water is expected to be turned back on today.

