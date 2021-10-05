Trevor Matthews sentenced to life in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trevor Matthews, who was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Trevor A. Matthews, 42, of Westlake, to life in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on one count of second-degree murder, according to the DA’s office.

