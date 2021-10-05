50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2021.

Rachard Ali Walker, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no vehicle liability security; possession of marijuana.

Christa M. Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Fernando Lamas Nelson, 52, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; improper display of plates.

Marcal David Broussard, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jermey Scott Hayes, 40, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kenneth Wayne Corbello, 55, Iowa: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 33, Mobile, AL: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Traven James Heinen, 21, Eunice: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug.

James Lee Bartie, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Andre Jordan Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact; probation violation.

Davante Damond Bartie, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen firearms; parole violation.

Lamarcus Deshawn Chatman, 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Noah Gray Jr., 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of synthetic marijuana; burglary.

Jvandon Kishane Scott, 23, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges); battery of a dating partner.

Melanie Pena, 18, Lake Charles: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; battery; careless operation.

Tina Denise Bartie, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug(2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Marie Davis, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

April Nicole Bell, 31, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

Shawn Michael Menard, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary (2 charges).

Andrew James McClelland, 27, Sulphur: Aggravated crimes against nature; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kelvin Roy Williams Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Kalin Jemel Stevens, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Charles Leonard Harris Sr., 67, Baytown, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Jonathan Jason Taylor, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

