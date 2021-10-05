SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2021.
Rachard Ali Walker, 40, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no vehicle liability security; possession of marijuana.
Christa M. Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.
Fernando Lamas Nelson, 52, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; improper display of plates.
Marcal David Broussard, 54, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Jermey Scott Hayes, 40, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Kenneth Wayne Corbello, 55, Iowa: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Timothy Wayne Phillips, 33, Mobile, AL: Theft under $5,000; burglary.
Traven James Heinen, 21, Eunice: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug.
James Lee Bartie, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Andre Jordan Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact; probation violation.
Davante Damond Bartie, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of stolen firearms; parole violation.
Lamarcus Deshawn Chatman, 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Noah Gray Jr., 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of synthetic marijuana; burglary.
Jvandon Kishane Scott, 23, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges); battery of a dating partner.
Melanie Pena, 18, Lake Charles: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; battery; careless operation.
Tina Denise Bartie, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug(2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Marie Davis, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.
April Nicole Bell, 31, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.
Shawn Michael Menard, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary (2 charges).
Andrew James McClelland, 27, Sulphur: Aggravated crimes against nature; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Kelvin Roy Williams Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Kalin Jemel Stevens, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.
Charles Leonard Harris Sr., 67, Baytown, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Jonathan Jason Taylor, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.