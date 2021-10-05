SOWELA to host fall career fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced it will host a fall career fair for students and alumni of the college Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Sycamore Student Center, and more than 50 organizations will be on hand, along with four-year university representatives and several branches of the military, according to SOWELA.

“The Career Fair is a great opportunity for our current students and alumni to learn more about career fields, job prospects, and network with potential employers. We invite any SOWELA alumni and students seeking employment to attend,” said Joseph W. Lavergne, Director of Recruitment/Career Planning and Placement.

SOWELA says career fair sponsors include ALCOA, Indorama Ventures and ROSEN.

A variety of organizations from different employment sectors will be in attendance, including hospitality; hospitals and health care organizations; local, state and federal agencies; insurance and financial services; and many more, according to SOWELA.

For more information, call 337-421-6951 or email joseph.lavergne@sowela.edu.

