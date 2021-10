Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A mobile home on La. 389 burned early Tuesday morning.

The home was a total loss, according to information from Ward Six Fire Protection District No. 1, which responded to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Fire District 1.

The fire fully engulfed the mobile home and threatened another mobile home nearby.

Firefighters were able to work to keep the fire from spreading.

No firefighters were injured.

At 4:41 a.m., Ward 6 Fire Engine 5, Service 6 & 8, FP1, and Rescue 2 with 6 firefighters responded to a mutual aid... Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

