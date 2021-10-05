50/50 Thursdays
LSU commit TreVonte’ Citizen to play in All-American Bowl

LCCP's TreVonte' Citizen stiff arms a defender on a punt return.
LCCP's TreVonte' Citizen stiff arms a defender on a punt return.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen is officially an All-American as the four-star prospect committed to play in the All-American Bowl. Citizen announced the decision on his Twitter account.

The All-American Bowl is all set to take place on January 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live at noon on NBC.

Citizen, an LSU pledge, has had a strong 2021 season running the football with four 100-yard days under his belt thus far. Citizen is averaging 13.3 yards per carry as he’s totaled 729 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Citizen is the first player in Southwest Louisiana since Barbe’s Trey Quinn (2014) and Desean Smith (2013) to play in a major All-American game. Both players played in the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

