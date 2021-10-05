LSU commit TreVonte’ Citizen to play in All-American Bowl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LCCP running back TreVonte’ Citizen is officially an All-American as the four-star prospect committed to play in the All-American Bowl. Citizen announced the decision on his Twitter account.

Blessed to say I am COMMITTED to the Adidas All American Bowl! Special thanks to @AABonNBC @SWiltfong247 @ErikRichardsUSA for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/3mR5zXaCKe — TreVonte' Citizen✍🏾 (@Tre_Citizen1) October 5, 2021

The All-American Bowl is all set to take place on January 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live at noon on NBC.

Citizen, an LSU pledge, has had a strong 2021 season running the football with four 100-yard days under his belt thus far. Citizen is averaging 13.3 yards per carry as he’s totaled 729 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Citizen is the first player in Southwest Louisiana since Barbe’s Trey Quinn (2014) and Desean Smith (2013) to play in a major All-American game. Both players played in the All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

