Lottery has local ticket sales skyrocketing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thousands bought their Powerball lottery tickets Monday for a chance to win a prize that could change their life.

The prize drawing is now worth an estimated $685 million dollars. We spoke to locals about what they would do if they won.

“I would split it with my six kids first, then I would put some in the church, travel and do things I’ve always wanted to do,” said a Lake Charles resident.

“I’m going to travel the whole world and not work at all,” said owner of the Buzzy Bee, Man Singh.

If someone wins this drawing, they could take home a lump sum of over $485 million. Now, participants are once again putting their luck to the test.

“I buy every day since the numbers are increasing. I just wanted to be lucky. Everyone is thinking about it, so definitely,” Singh said.

According to Singh, ticket sales have sky rocketed in the last week, as he sold upwards of 100 tickets a day.

“I sold a lot of tickets every day, but not like that. It was like 20, 30, 50 maybe, and now it’s more than 100. I’ve never seen this before,” Singh said.

The winning numbers are 66, 12, 22, 54, 69 and Powerball 15.

