Lake Charles woman accused of burglary and theft

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after being accused of assisting other suspects in the burglary of a Moss Bluff residence, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigating two burglaries in the Moss Bluff area determined that Sheena M. Garvin, 36, of Lake Charles, was involved in at least one of the incidents. They say that Garvin contacted one of the victims, pretending to be interested in purchasing tickets for a fundraiser the victim was organizing.

They say their investigation showed that Garvin asked the victim to meet her at a location, away from the residence, to purchase the tickets, in order to lure the victim away from the home so it could be burglarized. When the victim arrived at the location Garvin never showed up and stopped communicating with the victim.

On October 1, 2021, Garvin was interviewed by detectives and arrested.

She has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with burglary, property damage, and theft under $1,000. Judge Kendrick Guidry set her bond at $7,000.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned Damien L. Hilliard, 37; Micah B. Ortego, 41; and Carlin J. Richard, Jr., 39, all of Lake Charles, were responsible for the burglary and thefts, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. (CPSO)

Other suspects believed to have been involved in the burglaries are:

Micah B. Ortego

Carlin J. Richard, Jr.

Damien L. Hilliard

Micah B. Ortego and Carlin J. Richard, Jr. were arrested in September but detectives are still attempting to locate Hilliard.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has any information on Hilliard’s whereabouts to please call 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

