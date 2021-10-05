KPLC’s Community Christmas and The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a trying year for many in the Lake Area and that makes the expense of Christmas even more daunting, but KPLC and the salvation army are trying to ease the burden.

“We’re partnering with KPLC to provide Christmas toys to children in the Lake Charles in Southwest Louisiana area, as well as providing any needed items for seniors over the age of 60,” said Lt. Roslyn Morrison with The Salvation Army.

It’s a program that’s been around for years in the lake area, but for Lt. Roslyn Morrison it’s a new challenge.

“It’s exciting, but I’m also a little nervous,” she said. “It’s my first Christmas with the salvation army in this role, so it’s a big job providing Christmas to those in need, but it’s also a very rewarding thing to be able to help those in need.”

As she explains, registration is now open as of Monday morning.

“I think the need is definitely bigger this year with Hurricane Laura recovery, and with covid,” she said. “A lot of people have been out of work for quite a while, and they’re still trying to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Laura and what happened.”

For those applying, there is a limited amount of availability; this year we’re registering 400 families and 150 elderly.

“As far as the deadline, we do have a number of applications that we are taking,” she said. Once that has been filled in, that is when all the application process will close.”

You can head over to https://saangeltree.org/ to apply.

If you need help with the application or can’t apply online, you can call Lt. Roslyn Morrison, at 337-936-4463.

