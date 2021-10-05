First Alert Forecast: Warm afternoons, but less humid for the next several days!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You can definitely feel the difference in the air today with the humidity being much lower it feels comfortable. Even though temperatures climbed well into the 80s it did not feel that bad. And temperatures will fall rapidly tonight.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Mornings will be when you will notice the change in temperatures the most with lows in the mid 60s through at least Thursday. But afternoon highs will still top out in the mid 80s, however the humidity will be lower so it will feel nicer. And rain looks unlikely through the rest of the week too!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level could bring some clouds to our area and possibly a shower or two, the chance will be confined closer to the low. So with uncertainty on how close the low will come to our area I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now. But I will continue to monitor the trends closely and I encourage you to do so as well.

The weather pattern is not going to change much through the weekend either as drier air will remain in place.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front may arrive early next week, with little to no change expected behind the front. I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast with this front for Monday. The air behind that front is not likely to be noticeably different.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

