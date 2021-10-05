FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine today, nice pattern continues to end the week

A cooler start to the day with lower humidity (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a beautiful end to our Monday with plenty of sunshine and that trend will continue as we head throughout our Tuesday and even through the end of the week. High pressure continues to build in overhead and that will keep the nice weather pattern in place with low rain chances and lower humidity as winds have turned back out of the northerly direction.

We warm nicely through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies (KPLC)

A very refreshing start to the day as you step out the door as temperatures have fallen back into the middle and upper 60′s across the area as drier air has moved into the region behind our cold front. Skies have remained clear through the overnight hours and we can expect a mostly clear start to the day as we see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds from time to time. We will warm up quickly through the afternoon thanks to all of the sunshine and it will set us up for a perfect afternoon to sit out and enjoy the day as highs top out in the lower to middle 80′s. The biggest difference we are seeing now is the lower humidity, which is making it feel very comfortable and that looks to stick around as we head towards the end of the week as high pressure will sit right overhead.

We continue to see sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the days ahead (KPLC)

Taking a look at the rest of the work week our temperatures really won’t reflect a significant fall pattern giving us relief from the heat, but instead will be pretty close to average and where we should be this time of year. Our afternoons will remain on the warm side with temperatures in the middle 80′s through the end of the week and even into the weekend. Where we will feel the bigger difference is the overnight temperatures where we will stay in the lower to middle 60′s and with the lower humidity it will give us that nice cool and crisp start that we all enjoy. For the first half of the week high pressure will remain to our west and provide that northerly flow but as time passes it will begin to slide farther east and that will allow winds to calm and eventually turn more easterly.

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather to end the week (KPLC)

Heading into next weekend and early next week the humidity will begin to return as well as cloud cover making it feel a little warmer than what we actually are going to be for the afternoon. We won’t see a significant change in the overall temperatures with middle 80′s hanging tough right on through next week, but one the humidity returns it will make the afternoons feel that much warmer and it will also mean warmer nights as lows warm back into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Thankfully rain chances remain on the lower side with just a stray shower or storm by early next week. A quick check of the tropics shows Sam continuing to lift northward towards Greenland over the next few days and away from the United States. Another area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days but will pose no threat to the Gulf or the Caribbean. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead as lower humidity and sunshine continue.

Tropics have calmed over the last several days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.