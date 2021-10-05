Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 5, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state is continuing to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations; however, Region 5 saw a slight increase.

Currently, there are 671 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, and there are 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5, according to the latest data from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 4.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,020 new cases.

· 41 new deaths.

· 671 patients hospitalized (44 fewer than previous update).

· 82% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 95 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 54 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 63 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their ordeal with the virus.

National

5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations for all its staffers.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 4, 2021

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

National

6-year-old dies of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
6-year-old Ethan Govan-- a first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte-- lost his battle with the virus on September 19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 1, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to decrease

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Another child has died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state reports

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
The child was between the ages of 0 and 4.

Coronavirus

Shot For 100 Campaign expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccine

Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 30, 2021 - New statewide cases below 900 for first time since July

Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 29, 2021

Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.