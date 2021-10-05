COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 5, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state is continuing to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations; however, Region 5 saw a slight increase.

Currently, there are 671 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, and there are 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5, according to the latest data from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 4.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,020 new cases.

· 41 new deaths.

· 671 patients hospitalized (44 fewer than previous update).

· 82% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 95 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 54 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 63 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.