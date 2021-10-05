50/50 Thursdays
Coach O takes ownership of LSU’s struggles this season

LSU falls to Auburn, 24-19.
LSU falls to Auburn, 24-19.(LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time this century, Auburn won in Death Valley on Saturday night. On Monday, Coach Orgeron shouldered all of the blame.

“Ultimately I’m responsible for the performance of this team. I’ve always been responsible, and I always will be. First and foremost,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Some of those problems can be traced to the Tigers’ offense. The unit has sputtered in 2021.

“Here’s the thing. I got to take responsibility for that. I got to talk to the team. Talk to the offense. I’ll continue to talk with them about the things that got to get fixed. There’s some things that are very fixable. We just need to settle down. Mostly call the play and let it go, and not try to change the play. That’s where we’re getting in most of our problems. I think this. It’s not that the guys are not working, and not trying. I think they’re trying too hard. We need to simplify what we’re doing on offense and let our players play. I’m going to say this again. I’m fully responsible for that. I want to make that clear, ok. And we’re going to get that fixed,” said Orgeron.

LSU will play the role of the underdog this weekend in Lexington. Kentucky is a 3-point favorite. The Wildcats are ranked No. 16 in the country,

