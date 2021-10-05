Birders raise concern about potential pollution near Peveto Woods Bird Sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some birdwatchers and other nature lovers are worried about a Cameron industry seeking permits from the State Department of Environmental Quality. The concerned citizens fear it would increase pollution and hurt a well-loved wildlife sanctuary.

It’s amazing how fast word spreads when a bird is seen for the very first time in a new locale.

That happened at Peveto bird sanctuary this weekend--all the more reason some are concerned about the possibility of increased pollution there.

Off Gulfview Avenue in Cameron Parish is a 40 acre bird sanctuary that is a little bit of heaven for some. And this past weekend the Golden-crowned Warbler made an appearance for the first time ever.

“Not one of these has ever been seen this far east. And so, this is the first sighting of this Golden-crowned warbler in Louisiana,” said Steve Kuritz from Beaumont, who came to try to catch a glimpse of the bird for a second day.

“This is a bird that breeds all the way to South America up through central America into Mexico,” he said.

Some environmentalists and members of the Audubon Society have written the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality with concerns about a permit application by Targa that would increase pollution from the nearby Barracuda Gas plant. They want a public hearing.

Kuritz isn’t familiar with the permit application, but does agree such special places need to be protected, especially because of migratory birds.

“Millions of birds, I believe it’s about 75 or 90 million birds, but it was 270 million birds forty years ago. So, they’ve declined by about two thirds and that’s why these places are very important,” said Kuritz.

We reached out to Targa Midstream Services which runs the Barracuda Gas Plant near the sanctuary.

We have not yet heard back.

As yet DEQ has not decided if a public hearing will be held.

Golden-crown warbler photos by James Smithers.

