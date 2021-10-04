50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on a Blue Origin rocket; the trip is planned...
“Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on a Blue Origin rocket; the trip is planned for next week.(Gray News)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

FILE - Students are greeted by faculty as they arrive at PS811 in New York, Monday, Sept. 13,...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets
FILE - Swedish artist Lars Vilks speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Malmo,...
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work