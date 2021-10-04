50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2021.

Stuart Anthony Thibodeaux, 62, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; tail lamps.

Jonathan Craig St. Andrews, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Patricia Shirleen St Andrews, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael David Cutburth, 31, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Dexter Jemone Allen, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; violation of a drug-free zone; illegal carrying of weapons; violation of a firearm-free zone.

Tyra Jnai Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Shannon Everett Morris Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Billie Jo Wilson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

