Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom news conference on Monday, Oct. 14, to recap the Tigers’ 24-19 loss to No. 22 Auburn. He also previewed the upcoming game in Lexington, Kentucky as they take on the Wildcats.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) lost their first game at home against Auburn since 1999. The Bayou Bengals struggled to run the ball once again as they totaled 33 net yards on 25 carries. Corey Kiner was the leading rusher for LSU with 22 yards on five carries.

“Ultimately, I’m responsible for the performance of this team,” coach Orgeron said. “I always will be responsible for the performance of this team.”

Coach Orgeron also stated that many things are fixable offensively and they need to settle down and just call the play. “It’s not that they’re not trying,” said coach O. “It’s that they are maybe trying too hard.”

The running game for the Tigers has been a struggle all season, behind a revolving door of different starters on the offensive line. Orgeron also stated that LSU needs to be committed to the run game. There are different sets and formations they can try to open things up, but they to actually commit to it.

The Bayou Bengals will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on a No. 16 ranked Wildcat (5-0, 3-0 SEC) team that is coming off a 20-13 win over the Florida Gators. In the win over the Gators, Kentucky was led by a ground game that rushed for 137 yards.

