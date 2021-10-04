50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDH confirms ninth COVID-19 pediatric death during fourth surge

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.
This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge in...
This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge in Louisiana. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed that another juvenile has died during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge.

This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana, according to LDH.

Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part.”

Dr. Joseph Kanter | State Health Officer and Medical Director

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
6-year-old Ethan Govan-- a first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte-- lost...
6-year-old dies of COVID-19
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 1, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to decrease
A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis....
Another child has died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state reports
Shot For 100 Campaign expands to anyone in Louisiana who gets COVID vaccine