50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LCCP at Westlake named week six’s TDL Game of the Week

TDL Game of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021 season.
TDL Game of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021 season.(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Westlake for the Rams’ matchup against LCCP.

This has been a lopsided series on the scoreboard although, through four games, each team has a pair of wins in alternating fashion with LCCP rolling 73-0 last season. The average score of the game has been a 56-7 game that has favored the home team.

It’s been a revitalizing season for the Westlake program as the Rams are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008. Westlake is coming off a solid 30-22 win over an improved Welsh squad. The Rams totaled nearly 430 yards in the game with running back Brandon Jupiter rushing for a team-high 154 yards and two scores in the game.

As for LCCP, the Blazers are off to a 2-3 start thanks to one of the toughest schedules in the state. LCCP is riding a two-game losing streak after falling to Westgate on Friday. The Tigers bottled up LSU commit TreVonte’ Citizen holding him to only 53 yards although a long touchdown run was taken off the board due to a penalty. Wide receiver Keshlon Jackson, a LA Tech pledge, continued his strong start to the season as he totaled 90 yards and a touchdown.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

TDL WEEK 5: Geaux Prep's Hunter Bower joins Brady Renard on TDL Overtime
TDL WEEK 5: Geaux Prep's Hunter Bower joins Brady Renard on TDL Overtime
TDL WEEK 5: Westlake 30, Welsh 22
TDL WEEK 5: Westlake 30, Welsh 22
TDL WEEK 5: Barbe 28, New Iberia 26
TDL WEEK 5: Barbe 28, New Iberia 26
TDL WEEK 5: Sulphur 24, Lafayette 21
TDL WEEK 5: Sulphur 24, Lafayette 21