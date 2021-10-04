LCCP at Westlake named week six’s TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Westlake for the Rams’ matchup against LCCP.

This has been a lopsided series on the scoreboard although, through four games, each team has a pair of wins in alternating fashion with LCCP rolling 73-0 last season. The average score of the game has been a 56-7 game that has favored the home team.

It’s been a revitalizing season for the Westlake program as the Rams are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008. Westlake is coming off a solid 30-22 win over an improved Welsh squad. The Rams totaled nearly 430 yards in the game with running back Brandon Jupiter rushing for a team-high 154 yards and two scores in the game.

As for LCCP, the Blazers are off to a 2-3 start thanks to one of the toughest schedules in the state. LCCP is riding a two-game losing streak after falling to Westgate on Friday. The Tigers bottled up LSU commit TreVonte’ Citizen holding him to only 53 yards although a long touchdown run was taken off the board due to a penalty. Wide receiver Keshlon Jackson, a LA Tech pledge, continued his strong start to the season as he totaled 90 yards and a touchdown.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

