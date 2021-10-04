Lake Charles man accused of early morning armed robbery

50/50 Thursdays
Vincent said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store on Nelson Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a convenience store on Nelson Road at approximately 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in reference to an armed robbery, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

The preliminary investigation revealed a man entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, according to Vincent. 

After further investigation, detectives viewed video surveillance of the suspect and were able to obtain a description, according to Vincent.  

Later Monday morning, deputies located the suspect, identified as Fernando L. Nelson, 53, of Lake Charles, during a traffic stop, according to Vincent.  

When deputies located Nelson, he was in possession of a scarf, seen on video surveillance, and a knife, according to Vincent.  

Vincent said when detectives spoke with him, he confirmed he was responsible for the armed robbery.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and accused of armed robbery, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said his bond is pending.

