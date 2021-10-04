Lake Arthur woman accused of leaving child in car while inside casino, according to authorities

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman is accused of leaving her eight-year-old child in her car while she was inside a casino gambling, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a business on Highway 395 around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in reference to a young child being left in a vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. 

The on-site security discovered the child sitting in a vehicle parked in the parking lot and called the sheriff’s office, according to Ivey. 

Ivey said deputies were able to locate the child’s mother, Sandra Britt, 35, of Lake Arthur, inside the casino gambling. 

Deputies escorted Britt out to her vehicle where the eight-year-old child was being watched by security, according to Ivey. 

During questioning, deputies observed a syringe partially exposed from a cigarette pack and asked Britt to hand it over for safety, according to Ivey.

Ivey said deputies observed the syringe to contain a brown residue suspected to be narcotics. 

Ivey said Brit was arrested and booked into the parish jail and is accused of the following:

· Child desertion,

· Possession of CDS II

· Possession of drug paraphernalia 

According to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Britt has since been released on bond.

The child was released to an adult friend at the scene, according to Ivey.

