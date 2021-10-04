FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front moves in later today, sunshine returns for the rest of the week

Temperatures are comfortable at the bus stop this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few scattered showers and storms were around for the weekend, but good news is returning as we start our new week as rain chances will continue to diminish and sunshine will return. We are off to a warm and muggy start this morning with areas of fog beginning to develop and that will lead to some lower visibility before mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon with just a slim chance of a passing shower or storm.

Rain chances much lower as we head throughout our day (KPLC)

Waking up this morning and heading out the door you’ll continue to feel the humidity in the air as we await the arrival of the cold front later this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are mild with upper 60′s to lower 70′s across the area with our dew points remaining very close to these values as well and that’s causing some of us to see fog developing at times. Remember to use the low beams and give yourself some extra time as you head off to school if you do encounter patchy fog. Sunshine will quickly return this morning helping to burn any fog that does form off by the mid-morning hours and then we can focus on a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon ahead. There will be a slim chance of a passing shower or storm as the front swings through the area this afternoon but most of us can expect to remain on the dry side with highs in the middle 80′s. Cooler weather at least for the overnight hours is on the way with some lower humidity as well to set up a nice week ahead.

Drier and sunny making the perfect weather to cut the grass (KPLC)

Drier weather begins to move in quickly behind the front as high pressure will begin to set up to our west and provide more northerly flow starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. While temperatures for our afternoon won’t change a whole lot the bigger difference will come in the overnight hours as we start off in the lower 60′s for many areas with a few upper 50′s for inland zones. This is where we should be for this time of year and with models continuing to keep our highs steady in the middle 80′s through the end of the week and beyond there is no real sight of a significant cold front on the way. We will however take what we can get with the weak fronts as they bring in drier air and weather to Southwest Louisiana. High pressure will be going no where anytime soon as it will move overhead by the end of the week.

Drier weather with plenty of sunshine ahead (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast heading into next weekend and early next week the high will slowly drift off to the east and that will bring back our southerly winds and humidity. Overnight temperatures look to warm back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with no real chance of rain over the course of the next 10 days as of now. As for the tropics we still have Tropical Depression Victor, which will continue to weaken over the waters of the Atlantic. Hurricane Sam is lifting off to the north and will also weaken as it approaches Greenland. Another area of interest near the Bahamas has a 20% chance of developing over the course of the next 5 days, but it too will be no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Enjoy the drier air in place as well as all the sunshine and have a great start to your week!

Tropics remain active, but the Gulf is quiet (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

