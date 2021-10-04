Crying Eagle holds hurricane relief benefit concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a jamboree crowded with food, fire, and fanfare from performers through Saturday night. Luckily, the rain didn’t put a damper on all the fun.

“The weather’s been holding out,” said Eric Avery, President of Crying Eagle Brewery. “I almost felt like a meteorologist this week, watching the weather constantly; but I did a little rain dance earlier and so far so good.”

The benefit concert at Crying Eagle was a chance to remind those living in the wake of natural disasters that they aren’t just victims. They are people who live, enjoy music, and spend time with loved ones.

The jamboree also raised money for hurricane relief and was geared specifically towards easing a victim’s mind after a storm.

“It’s been a challenging year for a lot of people and a lot of people are struggling with mental health issues from all the stress and anxietys, and I’m one of those people, so it meant a lot to raise money and awareness,” Said Avery.

And performers say, what better way to let go of your troubles than through music?

“If you’re going through different issues, whether it’s depression or something like a hurricane and you’re in some sort of crisis, sometimes, music can really touch your soul and move you,” says Julian Primeaux.

Some at the concert had traveled from other states to support an area they still say has a lot of work left post-hurricane Laura and Delta.

“I came right after Laura and it was pretty shocking to see everything so like I said we’re from Beaumont so we came and tarped roofs,” says Hunter Legerton. “It was pretty crazy to see how widespread and devastating all the damage was. So it’s good to see it’s kind of getting better.”

