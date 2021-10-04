COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 135 new COVID 19 cases and 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region 5 since Friday, Oct. 1.

There are 1,725 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new COVID-19 deaths being reported statewide since Friday, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 16 to September 22 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 16 to September 22.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 4.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,725 new cases.

· 39 new deaths.

· 715 patients hospitalized (123 fewer than previous update).

· 84% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 135 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 49 patients hospitalized (15 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 80 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 31 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.