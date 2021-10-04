50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Churches join to open worship, community center

The congregations of First Presbyterian Church and Grace Point Christian Fellowship join...
The congregations of First Presbyterian Church and Grace Point Christian Fellowship join together dedicate Harvest Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 3.(Submitted)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles churches have joined together to build a worship and community center in MorganField.

First Presbyterian Church and Grace Point Christian Fellowship will share the Harvest Community Center as a worship center for each congregation. Harvest Community Center is located at 4590 Corbina Road.

The congregations joined together on Sunday to dedicate the new building.

“It is my hope and prayer that this innovative collaboration of two churches owning one facility, demonstrating effective stewardship of resources and collaboration to serve the community, would become a model for other churches to work together to fulfill the Great Commission of Christ - to go and preach the Gospel,” said Pastor Chan Willis of First Presbyterian Church.

“We are two denominations with the same mission, to share the love of Christ with all. How fitting it is that two churches who both proclaim His name should be bound together in service,” said Pastor Vince Endris of Grace Point Christian Fellowship. The two congregations will have their own worship services and mission work as well as combine together for special programs and mission projects.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Calcasieu Public Library creating blankets for homeless cats
Leeanna Joseph remembered
Leeanna Joseph remembered
Leeanna Joseph remembered
Leeanna Joseph remembered
Authorities investigating overnight convenience store robbery