Churches join to open worship, community center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles churches have joined together to build a worship and community center in MorganField.

First Presbyterian Church and Grace Point Christian Fellowship will share the Harvest Community Center as a worship center for each congregation. Harvest Community Center is located at 4590 Corbina Road.

The congregations joined together on Sunday to dedicate the new building.

“It is my hope and prayer that this innovative collaboration of two churches owning one facility, demonstrating effective stewardship of resources and collaboration to serve the community, would become a model for other churches to work together to fulfill the Great Commission of Christ - to go and preach the Gospel,” said Pastor Chan Willis of First Presbyterian Church.

“We are two denominations with the same mission, to share the love of Christ with all. How fitting it is that two churches who both proclaim His name should be bound together in service,” said Pastor Vince Endris of Grace Point Christian Fellowship. The two congregations will have their own worship services and mission work as well as combine together for special programs and mission projects.

