Calcasieu Public Library creating blankets for homeless cats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is asking pet lovers and craft enthusiasts to sign up for the “Hobo Hotel Blanket Project.”

The program will help supply blankets made by volunteers to cats at the Hobo Hotel.

To participate, simply register for this easy, family-friendly project between October 4th - October 25th.

You can sign up by calling (337) 721-7095 or by visiting www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the November 1 date on the event calendar. You will then need to choose a pickup location upon registration.

Once you have registered, you can pick up the blanket kits between November 1st and November 12th at the local library that you chose when you registered. All materials will be provided including step-by-step illustrated instructions.

When you have created your blanket, place it in the bag provided and return it to your library by November 17th. Library staff will then take all the blankets to the Hobo Hotel for distribution in December.

The program is free and open to all ages.

For more information or for registration assistance, call (337) 721-7095.

