Calcasieu College and Career Fair to be held Oct. 19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced it will be hosting the Calcasieu College and Career Fair Oct. 19.

The school board says the fair will be held at McNeese State University in the Rec Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it will be open to students in grades 8 through 12.

The school board adds that parents are welcomed and encouraged to attend also.

Over 40 colleges, universities, businesses, industry and military branches will have representatives in attendance, according to the school board.

