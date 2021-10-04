50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating overnight convenience store robbery

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a convenience store on Nelson Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the E-Z Mart at the intersection of Nelson and McNeese St. early this morning, Oct. 4, 2021.

Deputies say no one was injured and the store has since been reopened.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy starting out the new work week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front moves in later today, sunshine returns for the rest of the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2021
Crying Eagle holds hurricane relief benefit concert
