Authorities investigating overnight convenience store robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a convenience store on Nelson Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the E-Z Mart at the intersection of Nelson and McNeese St. early this morning, Oct. 4, 2021.

Deputies say no one was injured and the store has since been reopened.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.