SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2021.

Chasity Brooke Mitchell, 29, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Jonathan Phillip Williams, 38, Houston, TX: Maximum speed limit; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions; theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; out of state detainer.

Jerrod Ashley Wilson, 52, Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; proper display of temporary license tag.

Adam Pena, 50, Chorpus Christi, TX: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Keelan Wade Thompson, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner first offense.

Elijah Termale Bias, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Viviane Jessica Bonner, 33, Kyle, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft $1,000 or more.

Keith Jason Manuel, 60, Starks: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Laura Lynn Norris, 21, Lake Charles: Criminal neglect of family.

Kevin Chase Hannie, 39, Lake Charles: Criminal neglect of family,

Edreaka Traon Roscoe, 30, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.

Judah Ben Flanagan, 46, Rosenberg, TX: Aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.

Anthony Joseph Popillion, 34, Lafayette: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obstruction of justice.

Cameron Jamaal Mitchell, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Daniel Lee Lavine, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); operating while intoxicated, first offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; brake equipment required.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.