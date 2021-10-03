First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Monday, drier weather for the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are finally about to see a change in our weather pattern as a cold front is set to arrive Monday! Now this will not bring a major change in temperatures, but it will push the rain out of the area for a few days.

Mornings will be when you will notice the change in temperatures the most with lows in the mid 60s by the middle of the week. But afternoon highs will still top out in the mid 80s, however the humidity will be lower so it will feel nicer. And rain looks unlikely through the rest of the week too!

An upper level is going to follow the front and will be in our area at least through Thursday. This could bring some clouds to our area and possibly a shower or two, the chance will be confined closer to the low. So with uncertainty on how close the low will come to our area I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now. But I will continue to monitor the trends closely and I encourage you to do so as well.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is moving away from land and will threaten no one. And there are no other signs of tropical development occurring.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

