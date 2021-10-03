Cowboys second half surge not enough to overcome Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a game where McNeese jumped out to an early lead, but after that, the offense went numb for the rest of the first half. They would find their rhythm after halftime outscoring Southeastern 28-14, but missed opportunities along the way result in the pokes coming up short.

“Third down was elusive for us offensively and we allowed them to advance third down on us defensively and I thought that was the big key difference in the game, third down. Us not converting and them converting,” said head coach Frank Wilson.

The offense made adjustments at the half then opened the third quarter with a touchdown catch to Josh Matthews to give them new life. Cody Orgeron says the offense showed great fight despite them not being consistent in the first half.

“I feel like we were rolling there in the second half. They weren’t stopping us if anything we were just beating ourselves. We just have to execute better and not beat ourselves,” said Orgeron. “I was proud of how hard we fought in the second half the team spirits were high. There was no doubt at halftime we were going to come out and win that ball game came out there fighting and just, unfortunately, fell three points short.”

The pokes defense played better in the second half, but the Lions showed why they have one of the top offenses in all of FCS. Linebacker Kordell Williams who had 17 tackles on the day says playing from behind played a big part in the outcome.

“I feel like we played well in the second half with less communication errors. In the first half it was like we weren’t settling down we were antsy and there was a lot of people saying different stuff the communication wasn’t good on the field, but once we calmed down and put our cleats in the turf we picked it up,” Williams said.

The unsung hero of the offense was Mason Pierce. He had 6 catches for 79 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

“Yes for sure it just shows a little bit of what we’re capable of so as we put it all together, we’re going to be real successful and we’re going to find ourselves at the top of the conference,” said Pierce.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.